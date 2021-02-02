KCHD to resume twice-weekly COVID data update

The data will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department epidemiology team will start updating COVID-19 case count data on their website on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“By increasing the frequency of our data updates, we can provide a clearer picture of the local situation,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan.

For now, KCHD will not hold weekly briefings, according to a press release.

KCHD also mentioned that Roberta Strum has been promoted to Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness, filling the position vacated by Charity Menefee in July.

Though Knox County is experiencing an increase in cases, 47% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and 52% have received at least one shot. Both numbers are above the state average and ahead of 87 other Tennessee counties, KCHD said.