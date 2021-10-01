Kentucky fourth-grader sends compassionate note, allowance to governor in hopes of helping those affected by pandemic

Governor Andy Beshear shared the story of Harper, a fourth-grader, mailed a letter to him wanting to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Compassion makes the world a better place.

That was the sentiment from a Georgetown, Kentucky student after she wanted to do their part in helping Kentuckians get through the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear shared the story of Harper, a fourth-grader, mailed a letter to him wanting to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund.

She sent Beshear a handwritten note with their $1 allowance inside a sandwich bag.

“Dear Andy Beshear,

Thank you for all that you’ve done for us. It must be hard with some people complaining.

Thank you for trying and working your hardest. I am happy with whatever you want all of us to do because I’m on your side.”

The governor posted the thoughtful note on his social media page saying, “Acts of compassion like this, a child who mailed me her allowance to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, is how I know we will get through this together. #TogetherKy”