Kentucky Governor says week of Aug. 15 is highest ever for total cases

Officials said that there were 638 reported cases just on Sunday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the week of Aug. 15 was one of the worst in the state's fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday alone, Kentucky health leaders reported 638 new cases of COVID-19. They said that 17 of those cases were of children under 5 years old. Officials also said there were 6 new deaths in the state. Beshear said that more young Kentuckians are testing positive as the school year approaches.

“When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone," he said.

There are 38,930 cases reported in Kentucky, according to a release from Governor Beshear. He also said that the positivity rate in the state has gone down this week.

“Folks, this thing is real," he said in a release. "We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”