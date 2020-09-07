Masks will be required in Kentucky starting July 10

Beshear made the announcement after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a mandate that will require everyone to wear masks in Kentucky's public spaces.

Starting Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m., masks will be mandatory in places like retail stores, restaurants, gyms, government buildings and anywhere people are unable to stay 6 feet apart.

The mask requirement will run for 30 days. People with documented health issues and children under five will not be required to wear masks.

Beshear said the requirements come after state health officials saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Today, the governor announced 333 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 18,245. Four additional deaths were also announced, bringing the state's total deaths related to COVID-19 to 612.

On Wednesday, Kentucky reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Health officials announced 371 new cases Tuesday, 103 cases more than announced the previous day.

“Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone," Beshear said Wednesday.

Cities surrounding Kentucky like Nashville and Cincinnati have announced similar mandates.

