Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over Gov. Beshear's executive orders

The Kentucky Attorney General said that the case is not about safety measures. Instead, he said it is about the way Beshear made orders.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard arguments in a case over the constitutionality of Governor Andy Beshear's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

In the case, Beshear v. Acree, Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that the Governor violated the constitution and his emergency powers. However, The Supreme Court temporarily stopped the injunction until the case could be heard, officials said.

In arguments on Thursday, Solicitor General Chad Meredith said that the governor issues more than 150 executive orders, guidance documents and emergency regulations. The Attorney General also said that the Governor did not have input from the General Assembly before issuing orders.