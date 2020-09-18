Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over Gov. Beshear's executive orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard arguments in a case over the constitutionality of Governor Andy Beshear's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
In the case, Beshear v. Acree, Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that the Governor violated the constitution and his emergency powers. However, The Supreme Court temporarily stopped the injunction until the case could be heard, officials said.
In arguments on Thursday, Solicitor General Chad Meredith said that the governor issues more than 150 executive orders, guidance documents and emergency regulations. The Attorney General also said that the Governor did not have input from the General Assembly before issuing orders.
"While some new policies and guidelines are needed to slow the spread of the disease and ensure Kentuckians adhere to recommended health guidelines, these policies must strike a necessary balance between public health and protecting the constitutional rights of Kentuckians," he said. "Our Constitution and state laws do not allow for the broad, arbitrary, and long-term actions put in place by the Governor since early March.”