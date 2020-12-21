Kincannon, Jacobs split on Lee's action, COVID-19 response

The pandemic in Tennessee remains the worst in the nation — and infections in Knox County alone are now worse than six states.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On opposite sides of the City County Building, opposite reactions from county and city mayors to Governor Bill Lee's COVID-19 response.

"Frankly, I was pretty disappointed," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said, in contrast to County Mayor Glenn Jacobs who "thought the governor did a great job."

On Sunday, Lee announced a new limitation statewide to restrict some indoor public gatherings to fewer than 10 people. It exempts church services, weddings, funerals and sports. Lee said Monday it was designed to stop "New Year's Eve parties."

Jacobs said he's glad the order is narrow in scope.

"I think the problem is people are doing as much as they can and if we keep pushing with mandates there's going to be some pushback," Jacobs said.

He said there's only so much government can do to stop the spread; now it's up to individuals to take responsibility. The governor's order underscores how important that is.

"It does lend an additional sense of urgency," Jacobs said.

Kincannon argues the situation requires more than just talk from the governor.

"Now is the time to take decisive action. I wish he would've done more," she said.

She wanted Lee to made masks mandatory statewide.

"I wholeheartedly support a statewide facemask mandate. It's worked well, there's a body of science that supports it," she said.

Though they don't agree on what to do, both fear what happens if the spread doesn't stop.

"The worry is that hospitals become so overwhelmed with COVID patients that they are not able to provide care not only to other COVID patients but also folks who have heart attacks or are in a car wreck," Jacobs said.

It's a fear founded in reality—on Sunday, the state commissioner of health Dr. Lisa Piercey said another post-holiday surge would "completely break our hospitals."