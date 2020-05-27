Knox Co. athletic teams can practice at county parks, but no games allowed

Not following the guidelines could mean a team would no longer be allowed to use Knox Co. parks for practice or future games

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Sports teams can once again get together to practice at Knox County parks, but games and tournaments are still not allowed, according to the guidelines in Phase 2 of the county's reopening plan.

Knox County Parks and Recreation released some guidance for youth and athletic programs on its Facebook page.

Under the guidelines, you are allowed to use Knox County Parks for single-family use, skill development and conditioning, and practices.

Teams must set up practice times through their commissioner.

You cannot hold scrimmages, games or tournaments.

The post notes that all of this is contingent on the spread of COVID-19 in Knox County.

"If clusters begin to reappear throughout the county/city practice may be reduced or terminated completely. We are in constant communication with the Mayor’s Office and the Knox County Health Department on the fluidity of this COVID-19 pandemic," the post reads.