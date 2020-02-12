Knox Co. BOH to discuss limiting some gatherings of more than 10 people under specific circumstances

This restriction mostly just applies to people standing too close together to others they don't live with, primarily in or near places that serve alcohol.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Health will meet again Wednesday night to consider a COVID-19 measure that would limit some gatherings of more than 10 people -- though only under extremely specific circumstances.

If passed, the measure would take effect Friday, December 4.

The proposed measure is narrowly tailored to apply to specific circumstances -- primarily too many people drinking alcohol close together -- in an effort to negate any impact it would have on people and businesses already following the current COVID-19 recommendations and measures.

As it's currently written, the restrictions would prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people under these specific circumstances:

It only applies to people 12 and older who do not live under the same roof

Only applies to gatherings held in the same 360-square-feet of space, particularly spaces also within 30 feet of a business that serves alcohol for on-site consumption

On top of all that, it only applies when those people are not 6 feet apart

The restrictions also do not apply to various types of group gatherings, including:

Inside homes or private dwellings

Places of worship, weddings or funerals

Political protests or activities under the First Amendment

Homeless shelters or encampments

Nursing or retirement homes

Places owned by the government

Public or private schools

Public transportation waiting areas

Health care facilities

Group support meetings

Essentially, this group restriction is targeted to people standing too close together to others they don't live with, primarily at gatherings in or near places that serve alcohol. It could also apply to some other businesses that do not provide room for customers to keep 6 feet of distance apart from each other.