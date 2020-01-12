Knox Co. commissioner proposes turning Board of Health into a health dept. advisory board

Even if the ordinance passes, Tennessee state law still empowers the board of health to carry out its duty to govern the policies of the health department.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is set to hear a proposal Thursday that would seek to strip power from the Board of Health as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise to all-time highs.

Commissioner Kyle Ward, who supported past moves to limit the Board of Health's authority granted by county and state laws, introduced the ordinance. If passed, it would amend Knox County Code to define the Board of Health as an "advisory board" to the Knox County Health Department.

Even if the ordinance passes, Tennessee state law still empowers county health boards to carry out its duty to govern the policies of the health department. This ordinance, like a similar resolution passed in September recommending limitations to the board's power, would only affect the board's authority if the state changes its laws.

KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan has said she does not want to see the board's power stripped.

Ward said he is proposing the ordinance in hopes that it ease restrictions, saying he feels that would help business owners.

"I will always stand with small business owners and their employees. We can not take away paychecks at Christmas while families already struggle to put food on the table," ward said. "As we move forward in this difficult time I appreciate the outstanding job Knox County's front lines health professionals have done and the 5 core actions community members are taking to protect vulnerable residents."

However, public health leaders continue to say real economic recovery for businesses affected by COVID-19 cannot happen until the virus' spread and danger is effectively mitigated -- and increased COVID-19 surges will only put further strain on those businesses by aggravating a public health crisis and making customers even more reluctant to visit.