Knox Co. Health Department delivers final weekly COVID-19 briefing as vaccinations increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For more than a year, the Knox County Health Department has kept the community informed on the state of the COVID-19 with weekly briefings to provide guidance and pressing details about the pandemic.

The briefings began with the initial "lockdown" in March 2020, then moved to communicating prevention efforts during the summer and winter surges, and in recent months focused on vaccination efforts.

Now with COVID-19 statistics improving, vaccine availability increasing, and public activity steadily returning: KCHD announced Thursday's weekly briefing would be its last.

KCHD Director of Communicable and Environmental Diseases Charity Menefee said the pandemic isn't over yet, but the public health situation is in a much better place thanks to the growing number of vaccinated people to where they feel comfortable returning to communicating information in a typical fashion.

"We hope that this doesn't send the wrong message," she said. "We feel it's positive that we feel like we're in a place that we can do this, but by no means does this mean that the pandemic is over."

Menefee said the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in the county is starting to wane -- slowing progress for getting out of the pandemic -- but said they are not surprised by this now that more than 35% of all Knox County residents have received at least one dose. As of April 12, 21% of county residents were fully vaccinated.

She said there are many reasons why they believe the demand is waning, including people who are busy, young adults lacking urgency due to lowered health risks, and vaccine uncertainty.