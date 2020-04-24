KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is stressing the need to continue social distancing and other safety measures as Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs prepare to release their plan for a phased reopening of the economy.

As the state rolls out guidance for reopening restaurants and retail, health officials said it is important to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands. They also urged people to evaluate their risk and their family's risk for exposure before deciding to go out when these businesses start to reopen.

The department reported 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, April 24 and announced that it has added hospitalization and death rates by ethnicity to its website.

Charity Menefee, Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness for KCHD, said this pandemic has turned a spotlight on the larger issue of health care inequity.

They released a video on social media to shed more light on the subject.

Health Disparities and COVID-19 Data tell us a story - learn about the many factors that influence our health (also known as social determinants of health or drivers of health) and how these factors play a role in COVID-19 in this video, featuring Liliana Burbano from the Knox County Health Department. Posted by Knox County Health Department on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The department also warned that there is a phone scam going around the area with calls showing up as the Knox County Health Department trying to get personal information. Officials said their calls do not show up this way and should be reported.

There will be a testing event on Saturday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that is open to all. Drive-thru and walk-ups are welcome.

Officials said you need to self-isolate if you get tested until the results come back. At this point in time, results take 4-5 days to come back from the lab.

Next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, testing will be by appointment only with priority given to those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have had close contact with confirmed cases, health care workers and those considered to be high-risk.

The community can call 865-215-5555 to make an appointment. You are encouraged to call your health care provider for health assessments first.

There will also be testing at Walters State Community College testing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m in White Pine and at Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.