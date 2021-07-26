Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces he will not issue any new COVID-19 restrictions

Jacobs tweeted that "our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweeted that he will not issue any new COVID-19 restrictions.

"As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions," Jacobs said in a tweet.

"Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best," Jacobs said in an additional tweet.

These tweets come after the country is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Outbreaks are occurring in parts of the country that have a low vaccination coverage, the CDC said.