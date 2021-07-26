Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces he will not issues any new COVID-19 restrictions

Jacobs tweeted that "our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweeted that he will not issue any new COVID-19 restrictions.

"As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions," Jacobs said in a tweet.

"Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best," Jacobs said in a additional tweet.

These tweets come after the country is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Outbreaks are occurring in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage, the CDC said.