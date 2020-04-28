Knox County playgrounds are getting an upgrade while they are still shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Knox County Parks and Rec shared photos on Facebook this morning of a new playground surface being installed at the Cove at Concord Park.

The post said the plan is to begin resurfacing all the playgrounds, but they asked everyone to be patient because it will take time to get to all of them.

While Knox County parks are open for passive use only during Phase One of the reopening plan, playgrounds will remain closed.

Walking paths and dog parks are open with social distancing, along with athletic fields and courts for low-contact sports and singles use.

