Knox Co. to open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday, preparing to roll out new waiting list system

The Knox County Health Department will be offering a couple thousand more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 75 and older as well as those who qualify in the current vaccine rollout phases.

KCHD said people will be able to try and schedule an appointment online and by phone on Friday afternoon. The department will announce what time those appointments will open beforehand on Friday morning.

People who receive an appointment will be scheduled for a time next week to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

KCHD said, like other vaccine appointment opportunities, it expects these appointments will fill up almost immediately because the demand far outweighs the supply. It only took a few minutes for nearly 1,000 appointments to fill up during the previous opportunity.

This time the department is setting aside appointments specifically for people who call the public information line to schedule one at (865) 215-5555, in order to ensure people without internet access will have a chance at getting an appointment. KCHD said the call line will be incredibly busy once appointments open, and is asking people to be patient.

Currently, Knox County is in Phase 1a1 and 1a2 of the Tennessee vaccination plan. This phase include first responders, healthcare workers, mortuary workers, and dependent disabled adults. Anyone 75 and older is also included in the current vaccination phase.