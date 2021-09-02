Order requiring curfew & capacity restrictions Knox County bars & restaurants has expired

Restaurants and bars that did not abide by the order could be cited and fined.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting Friday night, April 23, Knox County restaurants and bars can start staying open later.

The local order that posed capacity restrictions and a 1 a.m. closure for Knox County restaurants and bars expired Thursday night.

Regulation No. 2021-3 lapsed on Thursday and has not been renewed by Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox Co. Health Dept.

Restaurants and bars that did not abide by the order could be cited and fined.

One West Knoxville bar, Billiards and Brews, lost its beer and liquor permit earlier this year for violating the curfew 18 times in three months, which was 10 p.m. at the time. It has since regained those permits and is back open.