Knox County begins using new lab, expects progress on finding new local testing site

Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan confirmed Monday during a press briefing that the county had found a new lab partner.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox County Health Department began Monday using a new lab to process COVID-19 testing samples, an effort to speed up an operation that had begun to lag.

Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan confirmed Monday during a press briefing that the county had found a new lab partner after a search this month for an alternative to AEL.

Health authorities said lagging lab results were making it harder this month to stay on top of identifying new cases and potential exposures to the highly contagious virus. Results were taking 11 days to come back.

With the new lab comes a different procedure for doing things, she said.

"We're having to learn a new process," she said.

There are other testing options available at clinics and care providers if you don't want to use KCHD.

Buchanan also said the county is still working on setting up a new, permanent site at which it can take samples. Lines have gotten long at KCHD headquarters at 140 Dameron Ave., and some people are having to wait in the summer heat.

As a result, KCHD has been offering the free testing 8 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. That will continue as the department solidifies a new, enclosed site where it can meet people who want to be tested.

"We're hopeful that'll be worked out this week," Buchanan said.

Virus cases continue to mount in Knox County and elsewhere in the state.

As of Monday there were 3,205 confirmed positive cases and 1,827 active cases. Forty-five residents are in the hospital.

Also, there've been three more deaths from complications due to COVID-19, bringing the total up to 26 since the outbreak.

Through June there had been only five deaths of Knox Countians from the virus.

The Health Department stresses it's imperative people wear masks while out in public, wash their hands often and keep a safe distance to help stop the spread of the virus.

A county mandate to wear a mask has been in place since early July. Buchanan said it's still too early to say for certain what impact that's having on the disease locally. The coming days should offer more insight, she said.

The Knox County Board of Health has begun holding weekly meetings on Wednesdays. It dictates local response to the virus.