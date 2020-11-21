Knox County Board of Health to hold special meeting on Monday to vote on stricter COVID-19 regulations

The meeting is to vote on regulations to limit social gathering and the occupancy of restaurants.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Knox County Board of Health has called a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and will be available to view through Community Television (CTV) on-air and online, the Knox County YouTube channel and the Knox County livestream website.

The board will vote on regulations to limit social gathering and the occupancy of restaurants as discussed in the emergency meeting called on Friday, Nov. 20.

This comes after Knoxville City Council voted to approve new measures to support COVID-19 curfews. Under the new measures, businesses could lose their beer permits if they serve alcohol after 11 p.m.