KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Dept. (KCHD) will be posting daily updates of the number of coronavirus cases in the county, including the number of people who have recovered.

They will be posted every day at 11 a.m. here. The numbers may vary slightly from the official state numbers that are released every day at 3 p.m. here because of reporting differences.

There is evidence of community spread in Knox County, which means that people who have tested positive have not traveled or been in known contact with someone who tested positive.

That makes the Safer at Home order, closing non-essential businesses and asking people to stay home if possible even more important to stop the spread.

The City of Knoxville said starting April 1, they will start stricter enforcement of the safer at home policy.

We will update this story daily with the new numbers when we get them.

April 15

As of Wednesday, Knox County is reporting 172 positive cases so far, with 136 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is now 32. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

April 14

As of Tuesday, Knox County is reporting 170 positive cases so far, with 131 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is now 35. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

No additional deaths have been reported.

April 13

As of Monday, Knox County is reporting 166 positive cases so far, with 126 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is now 36. Twenty people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Four deaths have been reported.

KCHD

April 12

As of Sunday, Knox County is reporting 159 positive cases so far, with 127 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is down to 28.

April 11

As of Saturday, Knox County is reporting 155 positive cases so far, with 123 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is down to 28.

April 10

As of Friday, Knox County is reporting 154 positive cases so far, with 115 people listed as having recovered. The number of active cases is down to 35.

Of the cases, 18 were hospitalized. There have been 3150 total COVID-19 tests conducted in the county.

April 9

As of Thursday, April 9, Knox County is reporting 152 positive cases so far, with 106 people listed as having recovered. Of the cases, 19 were hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is now reporting 4 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 2,219 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox Co. Health Dept., said in her daily briefing on Thursday that there had been an additional COVID-19 death in Knox County, but that person's residency has not been confirmed.

"People are still traveling," Buchanan said. "Someone might get tested here but not live here."

Buchanan said until the investigation into that person's residency is concluded, KCHD will not count that death in Knox County's totals, though the state may include that in Knox County's count.

Buchanan said they will have more information on that death on Friday.

KCHD

April 8

As of Wednesday, April 8, Knox County is reporting 146 positive cases so far, with 77 people listed as having recovered. Of the cases, 19 were hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is now reporting 4 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 2,213 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

The fourth person to die was identified as an 84-year-old man during KCHD's daily update briefing.

April 7

As of Tuesday, April 7, Knox County is reporting 126 positive cases so far, with 74 people listed as having recovered and 16 were hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is now reporting 3 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 2,193 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

April 6

As of Monday, April 6, Knox County is reporting 119 positive cases so far, with 70 people listed as having recovered and 16 were hospitalized at some point during their illness. There have been 1,409 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

April 5

As of Sunday, April 5, Knox County is reporting 110 positive cases so far, with 60 people listed as having recovered and 16 hospitalizations.

April 4

As of Saturday, April 4, Knox County is reporting 97 positive cases so far, with 58 people listed as having recovered and 15 hospitalizations.

April 3

As of Friday, April 3, Knox County is reporting 93 positive cases so far, with 50 people listed as having recovered and 14 hospitalizations. There have been 1,363 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County with drive-thru testing scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

Of those diagnosed, 48 are men and 45 are women, with 20 people in their 20s and 16 people in their 50s listed as patients. Twenty-one are listed between the ages of 31 and 50. Thirteen are in their 60s.

April 2

As of Thursday, April 2, Knox County is reporting 85 positive cases so far, with 42 people listed as having recovered and 13 hospitalizations. There have been 1,115 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

Of those diagnosed, 42 are men and 39 are women, with 17 people in their 20s and 15 people in their 50s listed as patients. Seventeen are listed between the ages of 31 and 50. Ten are in their 60s. There are four cases in children 10 and under.

Still only one death has been reported.

April 1

As of Wednesday, April 1, Knox County is reporting 77 positive cases so far, with 28 people listed as having recovered and 12 hospitalizations. There have been 1090 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

Of those diagnosed, 39 are men and 38 are women have been diagnosed, with 17 people in their 20s and 14 people in their 50s listed as patients. Sixteen are listed between the ages of 31 and 50.

The Knox County Health Department said 4 people at an assisted living facility in the county tested positive, which included three residents and one staff member. Three tests for staff are still pending, however they said they tested everyone else at the facility and they tested negative. KCHD said they are not naming the facility, but said it is not unlike a similar outbreak at an assisted living facility in Middle Tennessee.

KCHD also announced it will be offering drive-thru testing through Kroger and other partners for people who meet clinical qualifications. The testing will happen on Friday and Saturday, and people will need to be approved through Kroger to be tested. KCHD said it will be appointment-based and they will release more details later Wednesday on how people can register and get approved.

March 31

As of Tuesday, March 31, Knox County is reporting 63 positive cases so far, with 24 people listed as having recovered and 11 hospitalizations. There have been 931 coronavirus tests conducted in Knox County.

33 men and 30 women have been diagnosed, with 12 people in their 20s and 13 people in their 50s listed as patients.

March 30

As of Monday, March 30, Knox County is reporting 57 positive cases so far, with 17 people listed as having recovered and 8 hospitalizations. The county said that was still out of 600 COVID-19 tests taken. Knox Co. also confirmed its first death from coronavirus on Monday.

March 29

As of Sunday, March 29, Knox County is reporting 41 positive cases so far. The county stayed steady with 14 listed as recovered and 6 hospitalizations. The county says 600 COVID-19 tests have been taken.

March 28

As of Saturday, March 28, Knox County is reporting 33 positive cases so far, with 14 listed as recovered. There have been 6 hospitalizations and 542 number of tests taken.

Sixteen men and 17 women have tested positive.

March 27

As of Friday, March 27, Knox County is reporting 30 positive cases so far, with 11 listed as recovered, meaning they have been released from isolation.

Sixteen women and 14 men have tested positive.

Three children under 10 have been diagnosed, and there are three between the ages of 11 and 20. Four people in their twenties and six in their thirties have been diagnosed. Between the ages of 41-50, there are three cases and for cases between the ages of 51 and 60. There are four cases of people in their sixties and two in their seventies. There's one case of someone older than 91.

There have been 542 coronavirus tests administered in Knox County.

Six people have been hospitalized in Knox County.

March 26

As of Thursday, March 26, Knox County is reporting 28 positive cases so far, with six of those are listed as recovered, meaning they have been released from isolation.

Five people are currently hospitalized.

Fifteen of the confirmed cases are male and 13 are female, with the majority of cases between the ages of 21-40 with 11.

There have been 409 coronavirus tests completed in Knox County.

During a press conference on Thursday, the department also specified that it would take steps in case people who are homeless test positive for COVID-19. Officials said it has experience finding housing for people who are put in isolation without a home to stay in.

They also said that they will not release more information on positive cases than they already are, to protect individuals' privacy. The health department said it reaches out to those who may have been in contact with people who test positive for COVID-19, so it does not see a need to release information such as the patient's location or travel.

March 25

As of Wednesday, March 25, Knox County is reporting 20 positive cases so far, but six of those are listed as recovered, meaning they have been released from isolation.

Recovery time is usually 5-6 days.

Four people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, according to the KCHD.

Knox County has conducted 341 tests for coronavirus.

Seven males and 13 women have tested positive for coronavirus in Knox County, with 11 between the ages of 18-49. There are three reported cases in children under 3, two for people between 50-64 and four who are 65 and over.

