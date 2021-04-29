KCHD now offering COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment on Mondays & Tuesdays

KCHD will make approximately 100 walk-in slots available each day and may adjust that in the coming weeks depending on demand

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays.

It's a pilot program intended to increase access and make it easier for people who want a vaccination.

The walk-in vaccinations will be available at KCHD's vaccination center at 4216 N. Broadway on Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We ask that those interested respect the hours listed due to the logistics of vaccine management with these particular vaccines," said KCHD in a press release.

You can still make an appointment for a vaccine at https://covid.knoxcountytn.gov/vaccine-info.html. You can also find other options for vaccine appointments at vaccinefinder.org.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs ended the mask mandate this week, even though county health officials would have preferred it continue a little longer because COVID-19 is still present in our community.

"Just this week, we reached an important milestone with more than 40% of Knox County residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and our local situation is far better than it was even a few months ago. All that said, COVID-19 is still circulating, and we need more folks to get vaccinated. Therefore, just like we do with many other diseases and public health issues, we continue to recommend safety precautions," KCHD said.

"For COVID-19 that means recommending businesses and the general public follow CDC guidance (including industry-specific guidelines), practice the Five Core Actions and get vaccinated."

Even though masks are no longer mandated across the county, they are still required in city-owned facilities and some individual businesses.

KCHD shared new guidelines for businesses and organizations to follow in order to keep customers and their employees safe.