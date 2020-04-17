KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) will offer expanded COVID-19 testing to the public, including those who do not have symptoms, on Monday.

If you'd like to be tested, you can go to the Knox Co. Engineering and Public Works Building, located at 205 W Baxter Ave., for drive-thru testing. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is no cost.

If you don't have transportation, you can call 865-215-5555 to make other arrangements.

Officials expect volume to be high in the first couple of days and they ask people to remain patient.

You can also look at this map to see other locations that offer testing in Knox County.

“This is the result of our ongoing efforts to expand testing as it is a critical tool in containing COVID-19,” said KCHD Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We’re grateful to Knox County leadership that we can provide this opportunity to our community.”

You are asked to bring a photo ID, if available. KCHD team members will collect nasal swab specimens and notify patients as soon as results are available. The timing of results is dependent upon the volume of samples received by the lab. Results are typically available between three and five days.

Right now, Knox County has the equipment and supplies for a couple of weeks and are working to get more.

All those tested will need to self-isolate at least until results are available, longer if the test is positive. When KCHD notifies a patient of their results, KCHD team members will provide guidance to the patient on next steps. In addition to offering free testing Monday through Friday, KCHD is also exploring testing events in different communities to further expand access to testing.