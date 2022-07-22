KCHD: Two Omicron subvariants causing increase of COVID-19 cases, but still not "high" community impact

The CDC said while many East Tennessee counties were at "high" risk for COVID-19, Knox County was still at "medium" risk.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 20, the Knox County Health Department reported 811 cases of COVID-19. It was significantly more cases than what they reported in previous weeks, and more tests were reported returning positive results for COVID-19.

"There are some new variants circulating that have that have really become the dominant variants quite quickly in the U.S. over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Corinne Tandy with KCHD.

Those subvariants fall under the umbrella of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. They are known as the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants. The BA.5 subvariant makes up around 65% of all cases in the U.S.

"We're seeing a surge in them," she said. "We're seeing an increase in cases, we've been seeing an increase of cases throughout the last couple of months".

She also said that hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are rising as well. However, they are still not near the previous peaks seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The wider availability of at-home tests may also be impacted the health department's data, since people may not report when they test positive for the coronavirus at home.

"We've taken off our masks, we're going out, we're meeting people again," said Dr. Tandy. "We're meeting people in business, religious circumstances, we're going to concerts, restaurants, meeting our relatives".

While the number of reported cases may have ticked up, KCHD said they did not see an increase in people needing intensive care or being placed on ventilators.

Symptoms of the BA.5 and BA.4 variant fall under the same umbrella as the Omicron variant. However, less severe symptoms are more common among these subvariants, such as sore throats and runny noses.