Knox County Health Department director tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that Dr. Martha Buchanan, the Knox County Health Department Senior Director, received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Saturday.

They said that she was tested after experiencing mild cold symptoms. So, she began quarantining, following public health guidelines while waiting for her test results. According to a release, Buchanan has begun her isolation period.

She said that she believes she contracted the coronavirus from a close personal contact, according to a release. She has notified close contacts and to advise them that they would need to quarantine immediately.

Officials said that no Knox County Health Department team members were close contacts.

No other information was available due to HIPAA guidelines, officials said.

The Knox County Health Department said that three more people died of the coronavirus, bringing Knox County's total to 211 deaths for the year. They also reported 438 new cases, bringing the total to 24,087 confirmed and probable cases for the year.