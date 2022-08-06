KCHD: 522 new COVID-19 cases reported in Knox County as of June 18, similar to week before

The health department also said four deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported over the past week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said 522 new COVID-19 cases were reported from June 12 through June 18 — an average of around 75 cases per day.

They also said that four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last week. Two were reported on June 12 and another two were reported on June 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said five counties in West Tennessee are at a high level for community COVID-19 levels. A single county in Middle Tennessee, Davidson County, is considered to have high community COVID-19 levels.

Almost all counties in East Tennessee are considered to be at a low level for COVID-19, except for Union County. The CDC said it has a medium community COVID-19 level.

Over the past week, they said Tennessee as a whole reported 13,964 cases and 73 new deaths related to COVID-19.