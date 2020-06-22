Knox County Health Department to host free COVID-19 testing event Monday

The event will be held in the parking lot of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is hosting an event where people can get tested for COVID-19 free on Monday, according to officials.

The event will be held in the parking lot of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. People who want a test will not need an appointment or an I.D. They also won't need to show symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus, according to a post on the health department's Twitter page.

All people will need to do is show up. The health department is asking everyone to wear a mask when they arrive for a test, to protect health officials administering the tests and to protect others at the testing site.

The health department will provide nose-swab tests, and results will take around 5 days to be returned.