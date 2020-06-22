Knox County Health Department to host free COVID-19 testing event Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is hosting an event where people can get tested for COVID-19 free on Monday, according to officials.
The event will be held in the parking lot of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. People who want a test will not need an appointment or an I.D. They also won't need to show symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus, according to a post on the health department's Twitter page.
All people will need to do is show up. The health department is asking everyone to wear a mask when they arrive for a test, to protect health officials administering the tests and to protect others at the testing site.
The health department will provide nose-swab tests, and results will take around 5 days to be returned.
The free testing event will be held in partnership with the East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries, according to officials with the Knox County Health Department.