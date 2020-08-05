KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Along with other courts in Knox County, Juvenile Court will start Monday opening back up. But restrictions are being put in place that will affect those facing court dates.

According to Heidi Garrett, Juvenile Court director, only those involved in a case along with attorneys and necessary witnesses will be allowed into the building on Division Street.

Also, the building lobby will remain closed. You'll have to check in with personnel when you get to the building, and you'll have to stay outside until a case is called, Garrett said.

RELATED: Knox County courts cleared to resume some operations amid restrictions that limit public access, require health checks

RELATED: Judges submit plan to step up Knox County court activities

RELATED: State courts to stay closed to most in-person hearings through May, no jury trials until at least July

RELATED: Court is logged into session! Judges start holding hearings online

Everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask.

This week the state Supreme Court approved a plan by the local court system to begin holding more hearings. The plan covers everything from civil to criminal to juvenile matters.

Juvenile Court is located in the same complex as the juvenile detention center where accused offenders are held.

Concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 are prompting government agencies throughout the state to take many precautionary steps.

Jail populations have been reduced. People are being strongly encouraged to wear a mask when they go out. Some businesses have been allowed to open back up; others must wait.

Knox County's General Sessions Civil Division is moving proceedings starting Monday to the General Assembly Room of the City County Building downtown. Areas of the room have been cordoned off to ensure people don't sit too closely together.

The judicial plan generally does not include allowance for the public to come into courts if they want to observe proceedings or for the media to observe proceedings, even though they are considered employees of essential businesses under orders by Gov. Bill Lee.

People coming to court now will be asked questions about their health, and they'll have to have their temperature taken before they can enter a courtroom. To get into a courtroom in the City County Building, people also will have to wear a mask.