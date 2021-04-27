Knox County mayor: Mask mandate ends Tuesday night

Glenn Jacobs' office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, reacting to an earlier declaration by Gov. Bill Lee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Taking his cue from Gov. Bill Lee, Knox County's mayor said Tuesday afternoon he was ending a county mask mandate effective at day's end.

Starting at 12:01 a.m., Jacobs said that there no longer will be a Knox County mask mandate, a release from Jacobs' office states.

With his move, Jacobs didn't address the question of Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan's authority to set public health policy about such a mandate.

The Mayor's Office consulted with the Law Department in making the move, according to spokesman Mike Donila.

"It is important to note that any private business or organization that desires to keep a mask requirement in place for entry will be allowed to do so and customers are expected to abide by and respect those decisions," Jacobs' release states.

Lee said Tuesday he was ending statewide COVID-19 public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions on Tuesday.

The order also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in 89 of the state's 95 counties directed by the state health department, according to a release from the governor's office.

Lee requested counties with independent health departments – including Knox County — to lift any remaining restrictions on businesses or on mask usage by the end of May.

Jacobs decided to end mask mandates essentially right now.

“This is a significant development that demonstrates we are another step closer to getting back to normal. I am deeply grateful to Dr. Buchanan and her team for the uncompromising work they have done throughout the pandemic," Jacobs' announcement says.

The Knox County Department of Health had said after Lee's announcement it was waiting for guidance from the Knox County Law Department before considering any changes to the current mask mandate.

Restrictions on operating hours for local businesses were lifted last week.

The mask mandate was the last requirement related to COVID-19 still in place in the county.

Jacobs argued with more than 40 percent of those 16 and older now having at least one COVID-19 shot, the presence of the virus is now sharply down.

It's time for people to take another step toward normalcy, Jacobs said.

"Thankfully, now they can begin returning to normal business and get back to focusing on the many important programs they oversee everyday—like childhood nutrition, diabetes prevention, and environmental health to name just a few. It is still everyone’s personal responsibility to protect themselves and their families from the virus. We should all be understanding and respectful of how people choose to do that as we move forward.”