Knox County Mayor to President Biden: 'Knox County will not comply with your mandate'

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate saying, "Knox County will not comply with your mandate."

President Biden's executive order mandates all businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers or weekly testing.

"As the chief executive of an organization that employs 2,700 individuals, your action adds financial, legal and regulatory burdens that will ultimately impact Knox County taxpayers," Jacobs said.

Jacobs also mentioned that it hinders the ability "to attract quality employees since many folks in the community will not work somewhere that unjustly imposes vaccine mandates."

On Friday, the Knox County Health Department reported 421 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths. There were also 5,850 active cases reported.

Here is the full letter: