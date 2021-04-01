Knox County offering more COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people 75 and up

People 75 and up who live in Knox County can queue up to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 to 4 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Following a busy vaccine clinic over the weekend, the Knox County Health Department will offer walk-up appointments for residents age 75 and up this week to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

People who qualify should call KCHD's public information line at (865) 215-5555 to schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the week of January 4.

The walk-up appointments will be held at KCHD's main location at 140 Dameron Avenue. People should bring a copy of their ID to the appointment.

KCHD said people making appointments should be patient because the public information line is nearly overloaded with calls. The department expects the spots will fill up quickly. Additional vaccination opportunities will be announced for next week as more vaccines are received.

The department said people should also keep in regular contact with their healthcare providers and pharmacy for opportunities to receive one of the two currently-approved vaccines.

"It’s important to remember that KCHD is just one of many providers who will eventually help make vaccine more widely available in the community," KCHD said. "Much like COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the pandemic, it took time for it to be widely available. The best and most effective testing and vaccination strategy involves multiple distribution points in the market."

If you live outside Knox County, you should also contact the Tennessee Department of Health at 865-549-5343 to register for an appointment, and you will be notified of your appointment date, time and location when their county moves into the phase of the vaccination plan in which they fit.