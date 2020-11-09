Knox County parents voice support for in-person learning

The parents are worried distance learning could have consequences in the long-term, and many cannot afford to stay home with their kids if schools were to close.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A group of Knox County parents voiced their support for keeping schools open for in-person learning as COVID-19 case counts among young people continue to rise.

Mothers of students in school pushed for Knox County education leaders to keep schools open. Currently, about 70% of students in Knox County are enrolled for tradition, in-person learning this year.

The mothers said allowing their children to remain in school not only allows them to receive a better education, but it also helps with socialization and mental health. They are worried distance learning could take a toll in the long-term.

"There's going to be a time when we have all these kids with all these long-term consequences, how are we going to deal with that then? We've got to continue to face the kind of situations that are in schools all the time," parent Annikka Jenkins said.

The parents are also worried about families who cannot afford to stay home and away from work with their children if districts were to close, and many are unable to afford child care if this were to happen.

They said they still believe families who choose virtual learning for medical purposes should have that option.

After schools opened, young people in the 11-to-20-year-old age group drove COVID-19 cases to record highs, making up more than half of all new cases in Knox County last week.