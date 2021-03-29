Knox Co. Health Dept. ending online wait list for vaccine, will start allowing people to schedule appointments

You will no longer have to put your name on a waiting list

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Monday, April 5, you'll be able to make an appointment with the Knox County Health Department for the COVID-19 vaccine, instead of just putting your name on a waiting list.

The change comes because of the steadily increasing vaccine supply, according to KCHD.

The new direct registration process will be at the same link where people signed up for the waiting list. The option to join the waiting list will be taken down on Monday, March 29 to allow team members to schedule appointments for those already on the list.

"This will be a more streamlined, simple process for the community as well as our team members," said KCHD in a press release.

Since KCHD started the waitlist, more than 50,000 people have signed up. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, over 11,000 names remained.