KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is an all-out sprint underway to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, and there is no time to lose.

“We’ve never seen drug developments proceed at this pace," said Dr. William Smith, the founder of Knoxville-based Alliance for Multispecialty Research. "There are 45 different vaccine candidates and they are different."

His company is at the forefront of clinical trials. It has 17 locations around the country, including a site at the University of Tennessee. Earlier this month the company launched one of the first human clinical trials at its Kansas City site. Another is underway on a second coronavirus vaccine which emerged from the rapid research.

“These trials are in the very beginning stage, the first time in people and there will be an expansion to other sites,” Smith said.

He expects to have one COVID-19 clinical trial underway in Knoxville by the summer and another by the fall. People interested in participating in the study will be required to have a health screening to see if they qualify. Those who pass the screening will then receive the injection and will be monitored for weeks, or even months, afterwards.

RELATED: Early results for Gilead coronavirus drug show patients recovering quickly

“What we are doing then is looking for side effects and we’re also looking for how rapidly they are developing antibodies and how intense their antibody response is,” Smith said.

Smith said if a vaccine proves to protect people from the coronavirus in clinical trials, healthcare workers would be among the first to receive it.

He added, the research and speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 is unprecedented and it will have an impact far beyond this pandemic.

“There is a lot of work going on," Smith said. "A lot of it is new science that will advance the whole vaccines development field by several years.”

RELATED: Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots