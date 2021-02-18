Knoxville event planning company helps with COVID-19 vaccinations across U.S.

Bandit Lites said that the entertainment industry hasn't had much business during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they're offering services to help distribute vaccines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based event planning company is working to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines and put an end to a pandemic that has threatened its entire industry.

The company said that the entertainment industry hasn't had much business during the pandemic, so they are offering services to help with vaccine distribution instead. The company said that it knows how to get people in and out of venues quickly and safely as part of its regular business.

Bandit Lites usually helps prepare venues for large entertainment events, such as concerts and films. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic though, it has not had to prepare for many entertainment events. Instead, it's using its event planning knowledge to bring people in to get vaccinated.

"The situation in Knoxville's a little different because Thompson-Boling Arena, Neyland Stadium and the Knoxville Coliseum being the biggest opportunities," said Michael Strickland, the company's founder. "They don't have much surface parking, so we're having to figure out what the best solution in Knox County is."

The company is also working on ways to distribute the vaccine in Nashville and Memphis, officials said. They also said that they are already helping in Arizona, New York and Texas.

Strickland has also worked with his company on a campaign asking Congress to send more support for the entertainment industry, called the "Red Alert RESTART" movement.

Tennessee is also opening up vaccinations for teachers across the state. The changes mean tens of thousands more Tennesseans will be eligible for the shots.