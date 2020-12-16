Knoxville leaders to hold roundtable with local hospitals Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 impact

Hospital leaders will be reporting COVID-19's current impact on the community to provide leaders with a better understanding on how it's affecting area hospitals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local legislative leaders will work with Knoxville's medical experts Wednesday evening to figure out the next steps to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as daily deaths, hospitalizations and cases continue to surge to new highs.

State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), along with Knox County Commission Chair Larsen Jay, Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie and Farragut Vice Mayor Louise Povlin invited several local hospital leaders to participate in a roundtable discussion on the pandemic's local impact.

The meeting will be held virtually at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief medical officers and infectious disease doctors with the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare, East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Covenant Health are participating in the roundtable.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, as well as several state legislators, county and city leaders were also invited to participate in the discussion.

Hospital leaders will be reporting COVID-19's current impact on the community to provide leaders with a better understanding on how it's affecting area hospitals, current emergency plans, and what to expect moving into 2021 with the vaccine rollout getting underway.

“My recent tour of the front lines of healthcare was eye-opening. This meeting brings together the thought leaders of our community for a "COVID-reset," to refresh the most relevant information, clarify misinformation, and provide a forum for elected leaders to hear the facts from area healthcare professionals," Jay said. "As we prepare for the holidays, and the worsening surge, having a unified game plan will keep us all safer and focused on the common goal of community health."