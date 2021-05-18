Knoxville no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks in city-run buildings

Mayor Kincannon said her new executive order changes mask rules to exempt people who've been fully vaccinated, saying she wants to stay consistent with CDC guidance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville has joined the list of places no longer mandating masks for fully vaccinated people.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Tuesday that she has implemented a new executive order which allows people who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter city-run buildings without a mask. The mask rules remain in place for those who haven't been fully vaccinated.

The mayor said the rules are consistent with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Throughout the pandemic we have followed the science and CDC guidance. As we know, the CDC has now advised that fully-vaccinated people are very unlikely to contract COVID-19 or to transmit it to others. As a result, we will now be following this same guidance on City properties," she said.