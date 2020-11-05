KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A decrease in the number of reported child abuse cases may sound like a good thing, but experts are worried by the fall in child abuse reports.

Knoxville Police said they are worried even though fewer cases are being reported, the actual number of child abuse incidents may be on the rise. More incidents may just not be reported since children are staying at home, due to the coronavirus.

As businesses close, unemployment rises and other stressors start to impact families, Knoxville Police said children may be in a vulnerable spot. Teachers, counselors and other kinds of people who would normally spot and report incidents of child abuse are not in kids' lives as much as they used to be, and so child abuse may not be as visible.

In 2019, there were 79,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in Tennessee. In Knox County, there were 4,900 reports.

Knoxville Police said they're afraid there may be a spike in the number of cases as businesses begin reopening and kids start having more opportunities to leave the house.

In the meantime, they said anyone can be an advocate for children by reporting suspected incidents. Bruising, weight loss or behavior changes in a child can all be signs of abuse or neglect.

Anyone can anonymously report suspected child abuse cases online, or by calling the Child Abuse Hotline at (877) 237-0004.

