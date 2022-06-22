Four Republican lawmakers ask Gov. Lee to prevent giving COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5 years old

Four Republican lawmakers signed a letter asking Governor Bill Lee to go against federal recommendations to give COVID-19 vaccines to minors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee asking him to go against federal recommendations to give COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5 years old.

Representative Jason Zachary (R - Knoxville) signed the letter along with Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville), William Lamberth (R - Portland) and Jeremy Faison (R - Cosby). Zachary and Sexton were previously among several state lawmakers to receive a federal subpoena in connection to a years-long investigation into wire fraud.

Their letter specifically asked the governor to tell the Tennessee Department of Health to stop distributing the vaccine to children under 5 years old. It also asks the governor to stop any "promotion or recommendation" of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old.

"We simply cannot recommend injecting an mRNA vaccine into children who have never been at serious risk from death or hospitalization from COVID-19," the letter says. "We do not know the short-term and long-term impact on their development and overall health."

In February 2022, a 7-year-old girl died in Knoxville from COVID-19, soon after her baby sister was born.

"Thank you for your continued leadership of our great state," the letter also says. "We are fortunate to live in a state that always prioritizes the Constitutional rights and individual liberty of every citizen."

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 vaccines for one of the final groups in the U.S. who have yet to receive it — children under 5 years old. The vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a previous statement, the director of the CDC.

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and numbers of shots for the youngest kids.

The office of Governor Bill Lee said they received the letter. They did not say if they planned to comply with the requests of Republican lawmakers in Tennessee's legislature.