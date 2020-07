Volunteer Research Group is recruiting people in East Tennessee to take part in clinical trials for five different potential vaccines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A clinical research company based in Knoxville is playing a key role in the testing of potential vaccines for COVID-19.

Volunteer Research Group is recruiting people in East Tennessee to take part in clinical trials for five different potential vaccines.

Dr. Bill Smith says thousands of volunteers are needed for the studies from now until the end of the year. Anyone 18 and older is eligible.