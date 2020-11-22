KPD issues four citations to businesses for violating 11 p.m. curfew

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said the department is not naming specific businesses at this time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it issued four citations to businesses violating the city's ordinance that mandates an 11 p.m. curfew.

By Board of Health order, bars and restaurants are supposed to close in-person service by 11 p.m., though they can still provide delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup.

While many businesses were abiding by the curfew, others were not, and city leaders wanted to find a way to enforce the order that didn't require criminal penalties.

The proposals change city code to clarify that businesses with a beer permit must comply with a regulatory order such as those put in place by the Board of Health or the state's Tennessee Pledge.