Kroger now offering COVID-19 testing at all stores with clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kroger announced Friday it is now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at all its stores that have clinics.

The grocery chain said testing will be offered at 220 clinic locations across the country for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients as part of its COVIDCare Plus program.

The company said the clinic testing will mirror the self-administered process currently used at its community testing locations, saying they hope to test around 5,000 patients per day at stores.

“We are proud of our drive-thru testing program that provided a quick, interim testing solution, and now we are focused on building testing capability that serves more Americans on an ongoing basis,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “These longer-term COVID-19 testing solutions include leveraging our clinic locations and our FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit so we can reach more people.”

Patients should use the company's free online screening tool first and then schedule an appointment at this link. Patients will be contacted by phone or telehealth with a practitioner, and then will need to drive to one of the clinic locations' designated parking spaces to collect their testing sample.

In East Tennessee, Kroger has clinics at its Knox County locations on East Emory Road, Clinton Highway, Middlebrook Pike, and Farragut, as well as ones in Maryville, Oak Ridge and Harriman.