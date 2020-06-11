Lab to offer COVID-19 testing in West Town Mall starting in November

The company, QuestCap, said the lab will offer up to 150 tests per day, with results within 24 hours. They'll costs between $59 - $179 for tests.

People headed to West Town Mall will be able to do more than just get some shopping done.

Starting in November, a lab will open in West Town Mall offering COVID-19 testing. The lab will have the capacity for up to 150 tests per day and will charge between $59 - $179 for antibody and antigen tests, according to officials.

QuestCap announced the new lab on Thursday. Results will be available within 24 hours, officials said. They will be sent to people through text messages or emails. Results can also be accompanied by a certificate of good health through an app, according to a release.