In a conference call with lawmakers on Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state wanted to provide a cloth mask for every Tennessee resident.

Sen. Richard Briggs of Knoxville was on the call and shared the news with WBIR.

The state has ordered five million cloth masks to distribute to state residents, though no details of when and how they would be handed out have been released.

The masks would be the kind that can be washed and re-used multiple times.

The population of Tennessee does exceed five million. According to the U.S. Census, the state had an estimated popluaton of 6,829,174 in 2019.

