Unmask Knox County Kids lawsuit dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Judge has dismissed a lawsuit supported by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The non-profit association, Unmask Knox County Kids, filed suit against the Knox County Board of Education in March 2022. Unmask Knox County Kids alleged that the BOE deprived students of their constitutional rights by enforcing a mask mandate during the 2020-2021 school year.

The mask mandate was lifted on Monday, March 14. Shortly after, Unmask Knox County Kids wished to dismiss the lawsuit since a mask mandate was no longer in place.

However, the BOE believed that it was entitled to attorney's fees because Unmask Knox County Kid's claims were "purely an attempt to gain media attention."

Since the controversy no longer exists, Judge Ronnie Greer said the Knox County BOE's wish for attorney's fees is not enough to compel the court to rule on this case.

Greer dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that it won't be possible for Unmask Knox County Kids to re-file the lawsuit in the same court.