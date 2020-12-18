'Every Tennessean ought to wear a mask' | Leaders call on Governor Lee to issue statewide mask mandate

"He's the leader of our state and if he says to put it out and supports it, it sends a different message," health leaders said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As COVID-19 cases surge across Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee is calling on all Tennesseans to wear a mask, but the power to enforce a mask mandate still resides with county mayors.

This comes just a day after the Knox County Board of Health requested the governor require a statewide mask mandate. Lee has said previously he will not issue one.

"Every Tennessean ought to wear a mask," said Lee on Thursday while in Memphis as COVID-19 vaccines were being delivered to a local hospital.

Just hours before in Nashville he gave out the same advice.

"Your decision to wear a mask for example may be the decision that keeps you from being treated by these health care workers," he said.

He has repeatedly stressed how important it is for people to put on a mask. He said that people may need to make personal sacrifices to keep their neighbors safe.

It's a stance the Board of Health is hoping he will continue to take, but they're asking for him to have more of an impact.

"He's the leader of our state and if he says to put it out and supports it, it sends a different message than the Board of Health doing it or Knox County," said Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the board said it realizes more restrictions won't be tolerated and has thought of alternative ways to reduce the surge of COVID-19 cases.

"Even as bad as the numbers are, I don't think they're bad enough for people to go 'Oh I'll change how I see that and do things differently,'" said Buchanan.

Their solution is to request Governor Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate. The board is also calling on other bodies of power in the county to request one as well.

"We're at 65% mask usage on average in Tennessee," said board member Dr. Patrick O'Brien.

He emphasized that more people need to wear masks to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported. The board and Lee both said even though vaccines are rolling out, masks will continue to play an important role.

"A vaccine cannot cure indifference to habits like wearing masks. We need Tennesseans to engage, make wise choices," said Lee.

The board stressed that stopping the surge of COVID-19 cases will take a firm stance from many health and state leaders.