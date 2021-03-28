Lexington pharmaceutical company developing COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray

A Lexington pharmaceutical company is partnering with a national company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that could be administered as a nasal spray.

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has developed products for liver disease, stimulants to boost the immune system against cancer, nasal vaccines for anthrax, the flu and now COVID-19.

Dr. Sarah Browne, the senior vaccine developer at Altimmune, says the nasal spray is the logical approach because the virus infects people through the nose.

"Training the immune system to respond to the infection at the site where it enters is really mechanistically getting it at its first point of attack," Dr. Browne said.

Because of that, Dr. Browne explains the vaccine blocks the virus from coming in and coming out.

"What we're hoping is that the vaccine will also reduce transmission, which we know is huge with COVID-19 because folks can be infected and not realize it and spread it to other people who may be more vulnerable," Dr. Browne said.

The COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine is administered like any other nasal spray medicine. Dr. Browne said through the lab's studies, the spray is painless and tastes similar to saltwater. The spray is a two-dose vaccine with a lab in Lexington assisting the development of a one-dose nasal spray.

"You get your spray in the nose, and you're protected. You don't have to come back for a follow-up and I think it also increases certainty that everyone gets protected after one dose, that they don't miss that second dose," Dr. Browne said.