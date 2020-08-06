Life Care Center of Athens reports it is 'currently COVID-19 free'

This comes after 14 residents died when a COVID-19 outbreak started at the facility in late April.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Life Care Center of Athens reports it is "COVID-19 free" as of June 8.

The facility said the 65 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have met the strict health department and CDC guidelines for recovery and no longer require isolation precautions.

The 14 other residents at the center remain negative for COVID-19, according to Life Care Center of Athens.

The facility said all residents have been tested for COVID-19 and are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition.

It also made testing available to all associates, and the 49 associates who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work, after meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines.