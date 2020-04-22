KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the biggest things that concerns former Gov. Bill Haslam about the COVID-19 crisis -- and there are plenty -- is how it will affect children in Tennessee's public schools.

They've been away from their traditional classrooms for weeks now, ever since state and local authorities moved to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Even while some online resources have been made available in many districts, parents have had to take on the role of teacher. Not every household has the same access to internet resources that can help.

Testing has been disrupted.

The virus has completely disrupted public education in Tennessee, and students aren't going back the rest of this school year.

RELATED: Former TN Gov. Bill Haslam to teach leadership course at Vanderbilt

RELATED: Ex-Gov. Haslam won't rule out future public sector position

RELATED: Former Gov. Haslam on Cyntoia Brown's release from prison

RELATED: Haslam talks about decision not to seek Senate seat, his future and that law honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest

"I personally am afraid there is a lot less learning going on than we would like there to be and that the gap to make up next August is going to be a lot harder than we thought," the former two-term governor and Knoxville mayor told 10News.

Haslam spoke remotely Tuesday from his downtown Knoxville office. He addressed a range of issues during WBIR's interview, from how he thinks the virus crisis is affecting American society to the possible positives that may come from it to what he's been doing lately -- including writing a book.

'COLLATERAL DAMAGE'

After the virus hit Tennessee in March, college campuses appeared better able to handle the mass shutdown that ensued. Thousands of University of Tennessee Knoxville students, for example, shifted to taking online instruction for the rest of the semester.

The number of hours that UT began holding online courses jumped from the five-digit range to the six-digit range, according to UT Provost David Manderscheid.

Summer classes also will be held online.

Haslam said college students appeared better able to adjust, in thanks due to better access to technology. It hasn't been so promising for elementary and secondary students, he said.

Parents and school systems are doing the best they can, but there's likely to be a significant relapse, said Haslam, a champion of education during his time as governor.

WBIR anchor John Becker spoke with Bill Haslam this week remotely.

WBIR

"We know when kids take the summer off they go backwards in their learning. We know that is even more prevalent in the low-income households," he said.

According to Haslam, many middle school students, particularly those in poorer households, lose about half of what they'd learned the prior school year during summer break.

RELATED: Anderson & Hamblen Co. Schools plan in-person graduations for Class of 2020 this summer

RELATED: "We're ready to get back to business" | Hamblen Co. mayor seeks plan to reopen that fits economic needs

RELATED: East Tennessee schools announce closures for rest of school year, following recommendation from Governor Bill Lee

RELATED: Gov. Lee: Parts of TN with low virus counts might be places that see reopening first

RELATED: Knox County Schools will close for rest of school year, following recommendation from Governor Lee

Now, the state is facing a six-month break from traditional classroom learning, he said.

"I’m betting that’s just not two or three months in terms of its impact. I’m betting it will be exponential in terms of what students lose, so when you are thinking about decisions like reopening versus keeping (classes) shut down, that’s part of the collateral damage that we have to weigh in there.”

Haslam said he recognizes right now, amid social-distancing requirements, that that there are limits to what teachers, parents and guardians can do. Now more than ever, adults are going to have to be creative about promoting learning.

He hopes and assumes teachers are checking in routinely on how students are doing with learning.

"I’m hoping people are making efforts to say, Alright every student doesn’t have online capacity but we can get the materials to their house."

"I think the main thing is that our school systems be thinking now, how do we plan to make certain we get open in August and what do we do to recognize that the gap to be made up is far bigger than what we have ever dealt with."

BIGGEST CHALLENGES LIE AHEAD

While the virus and its effects have been abrupt and disruptive, Haslam said the most challenging days may still be ahead.

Shutting down the economy was the right call, he said. The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County and Gov. Bill Lee this spring imposed safer-at-home and stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

But that was in a sense the easy decision to make, Haslam said.

Bill Haslam says he's been working on a book.

WBIR

"When it's time, a sledgehammer is pretty easy to use. But now we have to do the surgical work of slowly re-opening the economy, which we know we have to do. That’s a lot more delicate work than it was just to flip off the switch to turn it off."

Small business owners want to get back at it right now. But many Tennesseans want to ensure the virus is under control, he said.

"Part of being a leader is trying to balance all those interests and make the right decision, and I’d say to all of us, those who are saying open quicker and those who are saying don’t open for a long time, give some grace to your leaders.

"These are complex, hard situations."

Haslam, whose term ended with Lee's succession, said he's talked with Lee and he thinks he's doing a good job.

Lee has said he's ready to start allowing businesses open across the state May 1.

SILVER LINING

Like everyone, Haslam said much of his life is a bit on hold.

He said since leaving office he's been taking part in national efforts to improve education. He's taken part in some non-profit boards.

Haslam said he's also been working on some "business investment initiatives." The Haslam family founded and operates the Pilot Company, whose billion-dollar holdings include the largest network of travel centers and truck stops in America.

The Knoxvillian, a parent and grandparent along with his wife Crissy of almost 40 years, also is writing a book, "which is a lot harder than it looks."

The book, due out in about a year, focuses on faith and being a public servant.

"There has long been a debate about the role of religion in the public square," he said. "What does faith in the public arena look like -- the appropriate role for that and it (the book) is my view of that long question that our country has wrestled with."

He said he's been encouraged during this forced period of staying at home to see people often reconnect with their families, their communities and the outdoors.

"I think a lot of people have found that there is a real beauty in being home with their family. There is a beauty in this place that we live. We have been blessed with a great spring, and I think everybody has enjoyed that a bit more often…or more than they typically would."

Looking ahead, however, the state and the nation have a big "hole" to climb out of.

The former governor compares turning the economy back on to using a dimmer switch in a light panel.

WBIR

He's optimistic and encouraged at how Tennesseans have so far responded.

"It's worthy of note that about three weeks ago, Vanderbilt Public Policy came out and said we’re going to have 5,000 people hospitalized at the same time in June," he said.

But that trend hasn't continued. Instead, the statewide number is closer to 230. So hospitals in the state haven't had to face the crush of urgent needs that first was expected, he said.

He compared restarting the economy to using a dimmer switch on a light panel.

"In Tennessee, we’ve done such a good job of flattening that curve. I think we do what Gov. Lee said, let's start to open things up and if we see a spike, we know how to dim the lights again," Haslam said.

Clearly, however, our world has changed for many months to come, he said.

"I think everybody realizes it is a year until we get a vaccine," Haslam said. "We can’t stay shut down until then, so our challenge now is how to be thoughtful and strategic about going back to as much as we can the places where we can resume normal life, even though we can’t go back full speed."