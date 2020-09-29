The resolution does not actually strip the Board of Health of any power.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Commission is meeting to discuss the local Board of Health and its power to enforce guidance and mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted its formation.

The commission voted to pass a resolution which recommends limiting the Board of Health's power 8-3.

The resolution does not strip the Board of Health of any power - rather it states the commission wants to remove the board's authority to make decisions regarding public health.

This meeting started seven hours ago. We'll hear from the candidates still in attendance soon. — Grace King WBIR (@gracelking) September 29, 2020

The commission also voted 6-5 to appoint a Knox County citizen to the Board of Health now instead of waiting until next month.

As the meeting went into it's seventh hour, the board began hearing from 8 of the 24 applicants who would serve as the board's citizen representative.