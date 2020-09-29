KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Commission is meeting to discuss the local Board of Health and its power to enforce guidance and mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted its formation.
The commission voted to pass a resolution which recommends limiting the Board of Health's power 8-3.
The resolution does not strip the Board of Health of any power - rather it states the commission wants to remove the board's authority to make decisions regarding public health.
The commission also voted 6-5 to appoint a Knox County citizen to the Board of Health now instead of waiting until next month.
As the meeting went into it's seventh hour, the board began hearing from 8 of the 24 applicants who would serve as the board's citizen representative.
Commissioners also expected to vote on adding a citizen to the Board of Health, as well as discuss who that person might be.