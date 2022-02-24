Long COVID stole a Knoxville woman's active life. Doctors are searching for clues to help patients like her

Pam Bishop has made roughly 40 visits to several doctors and specialists. She's now hoping a clinic devoted to long-haulers like her can restore her health and hope.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pam Bishop pictures her past, when she was active and healthy.

The wife and mother of two longs for those days COVID has stolen. More than a year after she caught the virus, debilitating symptoms like tremors and extreme fatigue grip her body. Bishop is what’s now called a COVID “long-hauler.” They’re people who have a wide range of symptoms weeks, even months after they recover from the virus.

“It’s certainly not a journey I would have picked. It’s not the plan I had for my life,” said Bishop.

The Knoxville woman’s new reality led her on a journey to Nashville and the Adult Post-acute COVID Clinic at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Dr. Sapna Kripalani, Assistant Professor of Medicine, is among Pam’s many doctors.

“We started thinking about the clinic in December 2020 when it started to emerge there was a large number of people who needed help. They were looking everywhere for doctors who were willing to listen and acknowledge the condition even existed,” she said.

Dr. Kripalani said long haulers who come through the clinic are plugged into their specialists and resources. Those doctors, in turn, gather data and research.

“There are some things we know and so much more we don’t,” she said.

On a recent visit to the clinic, Bishop met with Dr. Cyndya Shibao, who specializes in autonomic dysfunction. Bishop described more than two dozen symptoms she’s experiencing including chronic fatigue, rapid heart rate and joint pain. Dr. Shibao reviewed Bishops’ past exams and tests, asked her a long list of questions and conducted a physical exam.

Based on the findings, Dr. Shibao diagnosed Bishop with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, also known as POTS. It’s a disorder that affects blood flow and can lead to symptoms like lightheadedness and increased heart rate.

“In our patients with POTS, at least 50 percent say there was an infection that triggered the disease and now we are seeing that with COVID as well,” said Dr. Shibao.

It’s an answer for Bishop but not a cure. She said it gives her some sense of validation. Bishop left the clinic armed with information that will help her manage the symptoms.

“I really needed to pull it all together, for someone to say, ‘This is what it is and this is how we can help.’”

While she mourns the loss of her life before COVID, Bishop has gained a new perspective.

“I am now working on accepting that this is my life now and there are limitations to this life now with this illness.”

Dr. Kripalani estimates at least 30 percent of people diagnosed with COVID experience some form of long-haul symptoms. AMR Knoxville, a research clinic, is conducting a clinical trial for long COVID. For more information or to see if you qualify to be a participant call (865) 305-DRUG or visit www.volresearch.com.