PHOENIX — Recovered COVID-19 patients across the country are beginning to share their experiences.

Matt Newey, a 23-year-old from Utah with family ties to Anthem, Arizona, wanted to share his.

"So when the virus got really scary was when it started to hit my chest,” Newey said. “It got so bad that it felt like somebody was just sitting on my chest. And it was like I was breathing through a straw."

Newey contracted COVID-19 in the middle of March. The diagnoses came on the heels of a Colorado ski trip with four buddies.

"We had an awesome day skiing,” Newey said.

Then, Newey and his friends got a text alert saying “the Steamboat Ski Resort is shutting down because the virus was getting too crazy."

Shortly after returning home, he began to experience symptoms. They included body aches, coughing, and loss of smell.

"Vinegar? Nothing," Newey said, looking into a camera as he smelled items. "Garlic? Nothing. Onion? Nothing. Perfume from my sister? Nothing."

In the middle of it all, Newey happened to have a regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment. He was formally diagnosed with COVID-19 at that apartment.

The friends he went skiing with also tested positive, but there were some hurdles to overcome to even get tested.

“It was hard for them to get tested because their symptoms weren't severe enough,” he said.

Newey was quarantined in his family's basement for two weeks. Food was prepared for him and left at the top of the stairs. One neighbor even popped by to play bagpipe in the front of his house.

"We officially have the best neighbors and friends," he said as he listened from the basement to the man play.

After recovering, Newey returned the favor. He started running errands for those who couldn’t and donated his blood, which may house helpful antibodies.

"We're saving lives, dude," Newey said to someone off-camera as his blood was drawn.

Newey’s taste and smell have not returned. But the outdoor-adventure photographer, who often shoots right here in Arizona, remains hopeful.

All of his friends have recovered.

